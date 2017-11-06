* Test DEMO first to check APP works on your machine *

You can use PixaTool to get 8bit/Pixel style images or videos, optimize your PixelArt or just adding some cool effects. Also PixaTool is able to convert images into ASCII/ANSI art exported in images(.PNG). To keep updated: @DavitMasia



Video exporter available.



How Export Video | Editing Video | Video 2 | VIDEO Example



--- Example showing how the conversions are done ---





FEATURES 1.31

-------------------------------------------------------------

All effects works with the palette colors limitation.

All features supported on Win/Mac/Linux.

Basic color reduction using posterize.

Basic FX: Contrast, Brightness, Sharpen, Blur, Gamma...

Special FX: ASCII-ART, Radial & Hexagonal Pixelation...

Pixelate image until 12x (Separated Width/Height)

Add/Remove RGB values from the overall image.

Overall Dithering : Checks, Dots, Triangles, Stripes

Bayer Dithering: 2x4x8x for Predefined & Custom pals

Dither modes: Normal, Additive, XOR, Source Atop...

Dither Blur available for overall dithering.

Open files from local/internet or dropping in the app.

Set palettes: NES, Gameboy, CPC, C64, Pico8, DB16 ...

Create your own 32 color palette (Saved with presets).

With Ctrl pressed, on pick color, sets auto next color slot.

Exports Image and Video at 1280x720 max resolution

Save/Load Presets and custom palette if any.

Batch processing for 720p images





LIMITATIONS

-------------------------------------------------------------



APP needs to run at 1280x720, not works at 4k or similar

Exported alpha only using 16bits (Without custom palette).

Exports at same size was imported

Create your custom palette of 32 colors

Bayer Dithering works on 1x scale (No matter pixelation)

ASCII/ANSI FX exports the conversion as image, no text

-------------------------------------------------------------

